The Mandela Effect by photohoot
The Mandela Effect

Beam me up, Scotty

The phrase was never said in the original Star Trek television series or movies. However, it has become a popular misquotation and is now associated with the Star Trek franchise.

ICM with the reflections on a bottle.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

