115 / 365
The Mandela Effect
Beam me up, Scotty
The phrase was never said in the original Star Trek television series or movies. However, it has become a popular misquotation and is now associated with the Star Trek franchise.
ICM with the reflections on a bottle.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
icm
,
mandela
,
@photohoot
,
mandela-effect
