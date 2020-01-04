Previous
Don't get in my way! by photojess
6 / 365

Don't get in my way!

Finally saw the Bobcat or should I say she saw me! She almost ran into me as she was ready to cross the trail. We were both surprised! Canon 7D Mk II with Tamron SP Di 70-300mm. Late afternoon.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Ralf
Nice photo, and cool that you saw a bobcat!
January 5th, 2020  
Ingrid
Amazing shot! And so lucky to see her :)
January 5th, 2020  
