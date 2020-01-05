Previous
Next
Guardians of the Woodlands by photojess
7 / 365

Guardians of the Woodlands

These white bushes catch my eye every time I walk by them. The light catches them just right during the late afternoon. They remind me of fairies basked in light.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane winfrey
Very nice! I love the shadows and light....
fav
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise