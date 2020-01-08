Previous
I'm out of here! by photojess
I'm out of here!

Black cap chickadee flew away while trying to get a shot! I told another photographer, I like to practice on these little guys, practicing patience that is!
8th January 2020

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Wanpung
Wow what great timing!!! Nice photo!
January 8th, 2020  
