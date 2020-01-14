Previous
Mirror, mirror on the pond... by photojess
16 / 365

Mirror, mirror on the pond...

American Coot - checking to see how cold the water is...
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Photo Details

