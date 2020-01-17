Previous
Next
Not listening! O deer! by photojess
19 / 365

Not listening! O deer!

These two white tail deer appeared to be ignoring each other. Captured this early morning.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Super capture! Love the lighting and tones.
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise