Previous
Next
The beauty of small! by photojess
24 / 365

The beauty of small!

This lovely little sparrow allowed me to take its photograph today. Checked Audubon and eBird and could not identify. Perhaps someone on 365 could help?
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise