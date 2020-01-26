Previous
Whatcha looking at!!! by photojess
28 / 365

Great Horned Owl at sunset watching me take its picture!
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Martin Jalkotzy
Great lighting!
January 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Awesome shot
January 27th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Got an eye on you - fav
January 27th, 2020  
Kara ace
Awesome capture.. I wonder what he's thinking about you haha.
January 27th, 2020  
