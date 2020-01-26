Sign up
Whatcha looking at!!!
Great Horned Owl at sunset watching me take its picture!
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Jess
@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th January 2020 3:55am
sunset
great
owl
horned
Martin Jalkotzy
Great lighting!
January 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Awesome shot
January 27th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Got an eye on you - fav
January 27th, 2020
Kara
ace
Awesome capture.. I wonder what he's thinking about you haha.
January 27th, 2020
