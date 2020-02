Show off

A lesson in attentiveness. I installed an eye piece for glasses on my camera and unintentionally changed my camera setting from Manual to C2 custom landscape. I shot all afternoon thinking my diopter was off key! Settings were aperture F22, shutter speed 1/20, ISO 100 on a 600mm lens, cloudy and overcast late afternoon. All my photos were ruined! I couldn't see the thin branches in front of the lens but at F22 they show through nicely! NOT!!!