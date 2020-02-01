Sign up
34 / 365
A bird in the bush...
Male Oregon Junco usually see these guys in and out of leaves on the Forest or Woodland floor scratching for seeds. This one wanted to see what I was doing!
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Jess
@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Tags
oregon
,
junco
Barb
ace
Magnificent, Jess! I love juncos! This one has more color than the ones who came around us last winter here in Montana. Just beautiful! Fav
February 2nd, 2020
