MAJESTY by photojess
36 / 365

MAJESTY

Up early this morning hoping to see the Bald Eagles that have been sighted at two ponds just South of where I live.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Photo Details

Monica
Magnificent!
February 3rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous! How lucky you are to be able to see this gorgeous bird in the wild!
February 3rd, 2020  
