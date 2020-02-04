Previous
Snow day! by photojess
37 / 365

Snow day!

White tail doe longing for Spring! Finally snow in Southeastern Colorado.
4th February 2020

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
