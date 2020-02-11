Previous
Watchful eye by photojess
44 / 365

Watchful eye

Red Tailed Hawk watching for unaware mice! My internet went down two days ago so I am just now uploading.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Jess

@photojess
Hi, I'm Photo Jess along with my life partner, best friend and wife I am primarily a nature photographer. I have always loved the outdoors...
Photo Details

