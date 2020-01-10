Sign up
10 / 365
1625 miles
Today we received our a Race At Your Pace end of year loyalty medal, for completing a distance challenge every month in 2019...at least 100 miles cycling every month...total 1625 miles 🚲👍😀
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
PamelaH
@photopedlar
2
365
iPhone 7
10th January 2020 12:29pm
Public
gong
cycling
reward
challenge
medal
congratulations
