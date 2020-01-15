Previous
Shooting the shooter by photopedlar
15 / 365

Shooting the shooter

Target shooting tonight...worked well with new pirate eye patch! Was banned from touching the rum though 🥃😂
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
