Discarded PPE by photopedlar
Discarded PPE

12 mile quick bike ride today, in the country lanes...appalled at how people can think their health is so important as to need PPE, and how they dispose of it with no thought to anyone else’s health 😡
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
