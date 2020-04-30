Previous
Next
Lighting up time by photopedlar
121 / 365

Lighting up time

Evesham Bell Tower lit blue every Thursday #clapforkeyworkers #NHS
Went to have a look this evening, but not quite dark enough!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

petaqui ace
Lovely place
May 1st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise