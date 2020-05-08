Previous
Mother and daughter by photopedlar
129 / 365

Mother and daughter

Out today taking doorstep portraits of people celebrating VE Day in lockdown style...was aiming to get 75, but ended up with more than 100...great response!
8th May 2020 8th May 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
