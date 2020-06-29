Previous
Next
First coffee by photopedlar
181 / 365

First coffee

First coffee out. No where to sit, on a windy day!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise