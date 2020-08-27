Previous
Mayoral Street Partying by photopedlar
240 / 365

Mayoral Street Partying

Announced today...one of the 100 winners of Portrait of Britain 2020!
Portrait Of Britain Volume 3 - Horton Mini Press
Shown nationwide on JCDecaux screens in towns and cities....throughout September

Taken during socially distancing celebrations during lockdown, on VE Day, as part of a project of those ‘Doorstep Portraits’ done on the day
27th August 2020

@photopedlar
