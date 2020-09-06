Previous
Next
Man and boy by photopedlar
250 / 365

Man and boy

Stall holder in Bristol, together with a sculpture of himself that was done when he was 10 years old.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise