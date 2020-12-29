Previous
Next
Snowy church by photopedlar
364 / 365

Snowy church

Defford, Worcestershire
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

PamelaH

@photopedlar
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Lovely to se the snow! Like your pov
December 29th, 2020  
PamelaH
Yes, but it was soon gone 🙁
December 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise