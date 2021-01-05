Previous
Sending prayers by photopedlar
Sending prayers

Lockdown 3, day 1
Optican appointment in Bristol...seems to be a lockdown thing (not specsavers though!)
5th January 2021

PamelaH

@photopedlar
