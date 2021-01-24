Previous
January tree by photopedlar
Photo 390

January tree

Someone suggested taking a photo of the same tree, every month through the year, so I thought I’d give it a go. This is my chosen tree, in the nearby park, so I can get to it easily
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

@photopedlar
