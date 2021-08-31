Previous
August tree by photopedlar
Photo 608

August tree

Same tree every month for a year…beginning to think I’ve picked the wrong tree….it’s looked the same for 3 months 😂
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

PamelaH

@photopedlar
166% complete

