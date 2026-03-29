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Keys of Time
Each worn key tells a story—late-night emails, quick searches, countless thoughts turned into words. The shine isn’t damage… it’s proof of use, of effort, of life happening one keystroke at a time.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
31st March 2026 4:06pm
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