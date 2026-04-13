Elle’s Blue Wave Photoshoot

Set against flowing blue-and-white waves, Elle takes center stage like a natural model. The backdrop adds motion and energy, while she stays calm, poised, and completely in control—owning every angle of the shot.
For Get-Pushed-715 @northy challenged me to use other camera apps to capture Elle’s adventures. This app was the Halide app. What I found challenging at first was deciding on what app to use, I chose this one to try their macro abilities. I am very happy with the macro abilities it provided, if it wasn’t for the cost I would use this app more for macro photography.