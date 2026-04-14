Elle and the Last Light

Sitting quietly against the window, Elle watches the day slip away. The sky glows in deep gold and fading orange, stretching across the horizon as the sun sinks lower. Reflections shimmer beneath her, turning the surface into a path of light that seems to lead straight to the sunset.
She doesn’t move—just takes it in. The distant trees blur into soft shapes, and everything feels still, like the world is pausing for a moment before night arrives. In this quiet glow, Elle is small but present, a tiny witness to something vast and beautiful.
Another submission for the “Get-Pushed-715” Thank you @northy for pushing me to try other apps. I sure am loving the halide app.