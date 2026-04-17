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Elle in bloom
Framed by a bright daisy, Elle stands in a quiet moment of warmth. Surrounded by soft petals and gentle light, everything feels calm, simple, and just enough.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
21
photos
9
followers
23
following
5% complete
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2026 1:47pm
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Tags
spring
,
bright
,
daisy
,
elephant
,
petal
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30-shots2026
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