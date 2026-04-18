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Elle in Color by photoqueen
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Elle in Color

Surrounded by bold, bright colors, Elle stands out in her own quiet way. The vivid backdrop feels lively and loud, but she stays calm—steady in the middle of it all, like she belongs in every shade.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Photoqueen

@photoqueen
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