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24 / 365
Elle in the Stillness
Alone against a quiet, empty space, Elle stands in a moment that feels slowed down and stripped back. Without distraction, everything softens—the light, the edges, the noise of the world. It’s simple, almost quiet enough to hear a thought forming.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
30
photos
10
followers
35
following
8% complete
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th April 2026 7:23pm
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30-shots2026
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