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Elle on the Open Water
Sitting on the pontoon, Elle looks out over calm water and endless sky. Small but peaceful, she takes in the quiet and open space around her.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
24
photos
9
followers
23
following
6% complete
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2026 6:51pm
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sunset
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water
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lake
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pontoon
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30-shots2026
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