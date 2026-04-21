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Elle on the Open Water by photoqueen
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Elle on the Open Water

Sitting on the pontoon, Elle looks out over calm water and endless sky. Small but peaceful, she takes in the quiet and open space around her.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Photoqueen

@photoqueen
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