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26 / 365
Elle Looks Back
Sitting by the window, Elle glances toward the side mirror as the world slips by. There’s a quiet feeling in the moment—like looking back while still moving forward, holding onto where you’ve been while heading somewhere new.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
26
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9
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23
following
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 7:55pm
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30-shots2026
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