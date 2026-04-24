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Framed and Centered by photoqueen
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Framed and Centered

Framed perfectly within the soft curve around her, Elle becomes the focus of everything. The world narrows into a quiet circle, drawing all attention to her small, steady presence—simple, still, and right where she belongs.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Photoqueen

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Photoqueen
@kali66 her is my submission for your framed challenge. I had a busy week but tried to fit one in
April 26th, 2026  
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