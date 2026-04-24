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27 / 365
Framed and Centered
Framed perfectly within the soft curve around her, Elle becomes the focus of everything. The world narrows into a quiet circle, drawing all attention to her small, steady presence—simple, still, and right where she belongs.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
27
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23
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2026 6:38pm
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Photoqueen
@kali66
her is my submission for your framed challenge. I had a busy week but tried to fit one in
April 26th, 2026
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