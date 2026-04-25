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28 / 365
Elle in the leaves
Peeking out from beneath a curved leaf, Elle stands tucked into a quiet little corner of green. It feels calm and hidden here—like she’s found a small, peaceful place all her own.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Photoqueen
@photoqueen
28
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9
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23
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7% complete
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th April 2026 9:50am
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30-shots2026
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