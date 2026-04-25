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Elle in the leaves by photoqueen
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Elle in the leaves

Peeking out from beneath a curved leaf, Elle stands tucked into a quiet little corner of green. It feels calm and hidden here—like she’s found a small, peaceful place all her own.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Photoqueen

@photoqueen
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