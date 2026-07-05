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Blooming with Grace
Bathed in warm light, these vibrant coral blossoms burst with color and quiet elegance. Nestled among rich green leaves, they remind us that beauty often flourishes in the simplest moments—brightening the day with effortless charm.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2026 12:42pm
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flowers
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blossom
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coral
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elegant
Diane
ace
Neat colors and lines.
July 7th, 2026
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