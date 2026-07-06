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101 / 365
One More Turn
Towering against a brilliant evening sky, the Ferris wheel stands as a reminder that life is all about perspective. With every turn comes a new view, a fresh beginning, and another chance to take in the beauty around you.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
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@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2025 8:00pm
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