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102 / 365
Utensil Confidence
Not every masterpiece needs a crowded table. Sometimes one fork steals the spotlight.
My get pushed challenge this week was minimalism.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2026 6:52pm
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Photoqueen
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@dkbarnett
Hope this meets my challenge
July 8th, 2026
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