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Utensil Confidence by photoqueen
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Utensil Confidence

Not every masterpiece needs a crowded table. Sometimes one fork steals the spotlight.

My get pushed challenge this week was minimalism.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Photoqueen ace
@dkbarnett Hope this meets my challenge
July 8th, 2026  
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