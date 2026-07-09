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104 / 365
Life is an adventure
“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”
— Helen Keller
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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