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Life is an adventure by photoqueen
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Life is an adventure

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”
— Helen Keller
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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