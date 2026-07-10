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Illuminated Simplicity by photoqueen
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Illuminated Simplicity

Beauty isn’t always found in grand landscapes. Sometimes it’s quietly waiting on the side of a home, lighting the way.

Get Pushed - Minimalism
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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