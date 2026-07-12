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107 / 365
Where Freedom Finds Home
Beneath the whispering trees, beside an old windmill, and under the watch of the stars, freedom feels right at home.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
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@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
158
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2026 9:31pm
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night
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flag
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trees
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windmill
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