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Threads of Time
Like the finest stitches, life’s most meaningful moments are created one careful cut, one patient step, and one beautiful detail at a time.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2026 8:13pm
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vintage
,
scissors
,
simple
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cut
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detail
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minimalist
Susan
ace
Nicely done and captioned.
July 14th, 2026
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