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Threads of Time by photoqueen
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Threads of Time

Like the finest stitches, life’s most meaningful moments are created one careful cut, one patient step, and one beautiful detail at a time.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Photo Details

Susan ace
Nicely done and captioned.
July 14th, 2026  
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