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Smoke on the Horizon by photoqueen
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Smoke on the Horizon

The landscape whispers beneath a smoky sky—a reminder of nature’s power and the importance of protecting one another.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Photoqueen

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@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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