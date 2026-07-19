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114 / 365
The Power of Pause
Sometimes the strongest thing you can do isn’t to keep going—it’s knowing when to stop, breathe, and choose your next step with intention.
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19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
166
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32
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2026 7:29pm
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sky
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breathe
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stop
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