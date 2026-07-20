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115 / 365
Bloom Boldly
Don’t wait for perfect conditions. Bloom where you are, shine with what you have, and brighten the world around you.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
166
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2026 7:26pm
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flowers
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beautiful
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bloom
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sunflower
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bold
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot
July 21st, 2026
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