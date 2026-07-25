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Steady Through the Storm by photoqueen
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Steady Through the Storm


Even beneath heavy skies, the wind still carries those willing to raise their sails. Life isn’t about waiting for clear horizons—it’s about trusting your course, embracing the journey, and finding beauty in every mile along the way
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice monotone.
July 26th, 2026  
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