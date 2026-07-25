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120 / 365
Steady Through the Storm
Even beneath heavy skies, the wind still carries those willing to raise their sails. Life isn’t about waiting for clear horizons—it’s about trusting your course, embracing the journey, and finding beauty in every mile along the way
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
171
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32
followers
80
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5
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 12:31pm
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boat
,
lake
,
sail
,
sailboat
,
wind
,
horizon
Diane
ace
Nice monotone.
July 26th, 2026
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