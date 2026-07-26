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Where the Journey Meets the Crossing
Some paths are built of stone, others of courage. Every bridge we cross reminds us that growth begins the moment we choose to move forward, trusting that what lies ahead is worth the journey.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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365
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26th July 2026 10:29am
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