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Blooming in My Own Time by photoqueen
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Blooming in My Own Time

Not every flower blooms at the same moment, yet each has its own season to shine. Growth isn’t a race—it’s a journey of becoming exactly who you were meant to be.

My Get Pushed Challenge was to create an image with negative space.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Photo Details

Photoqueen ace
Here is my response to your challenge on negative space
July 28th, 2026  
Susan ace
Perfect minimalism
July 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
July 28th, 2026  
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