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Blooming in My Own Time
Not every flower blooms at the same moment, yet each has its own season to shine. Growth isn’t a race—it’s a journey of becoming exactly who you were meant to be.
My Get Pushed Challenge was to create an image with negative space.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Photoqueen
ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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Album
365
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Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th July 2026 10:32am
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Photoqueen
ace
Here is my response to your challenge on negative space
July 28th, 2026
Susan
ace
Perfect minimalism
July 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
July 28th, 2026
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