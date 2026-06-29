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Velvet in Violet by photoqueen
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Velvet in Violet

Velvet in Violet
Captured from ground level, these rich violet blooms rise gracefully against a softly blurred backdrop of lush greenery and a cloud-filled sky. The shallow depth of field draws attention to the velvety texture of the nearest flower while hinting at the quiet beauty of those beyond. A single unopened bud resting on the mulch serves as a subtle reminder that every garden holds both blossoms and beginnings. This image celebrates the elegance found in everyday moments and the vibrant color that brings a garden to life.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Photoqueen

ace
@photoqueen
Hi, I’m Missy from Minnesota, USA. I was part of Project 365 about 10 years ago, and I loved the experience—capturing a photo each day,...
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