Velvet in Violet

Velvet in Violet

Captured from ground level, these rich violet blooms rise gracefully against a softly blurred backdrop of lush greenery and a cloud-filled sky. The shallow depth of field draws attention to the velvety texture of the nearest flower while hinting at the quiet beauty of those beyond. A single unopened bud resting on the mulch serves as a subtle reminder that every garden holds both blossoms and beginnings. This image celebrates the elegance found in everyday moments and the vibrant color that brings a garden to life.