Previous
Next
Poised by photosbyerrn
3 / 365

Poised

Frankly, 7 month old Chesapeake Bay Retriever stood poised at a neighbours bbq the other day
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Photos by ERRN

@photosbyerrn
A nurse and mom of two with a passion for photography and writing.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
He is gorgeous :) FAV
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise